Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rice millers not giving remunerative price to paddy: Andhra Pradesh farmers

Farmer leader MVS Nagi Reddy and others, who met the Civil Supplies Commissioner explained that normally during rabi season 7.5 lakh hectares is brought under paddy cultivation.

Published: 30th April 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

A paddy farmer

A paddy farmer (Photo | V Karthik Alagu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All-party farmer unions in a representation to the Civil Supplies commissioner on Monday complained that rice millers in the State are not procuring paddy at the price fixed by the State government, instead are purchasing the same for Rs 100 to Rs 200 less than the fixed amount. 

Farmer leader MVS Nagi Reddy and others, who met the Civil Supplies Commissioner explained that normally during rabi season 7.5 lakh hectares is brought under paddy cultivation. However, due to deficit rains, the extent of paddy cultivated area got reduced this season.

However, using the groundwater and the occasional rains, the paddy cultivation was good and since last one month, paddy is being harvested. “Though paddy procurement centres were started by the government in all districts, those centres are not procuring paddy from the farmers. Further, they are advising the farmers to bring gunny bags from the millers.

Meanwhile, millers are paying Rs 1,100 to Rs 1200 per bag, while the government fixed price is Rs 1,325.50. Farmers in incurring losses due to it,” Nagi Reddy said.  He requested the Commissioner to take necessary measures to set right the lapses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MVS Nagi Reddy Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Andhra Pradesh rice millers Andhra pradesh farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp