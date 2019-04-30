Rice millers not giving remunerative price to paddy: Andhra Pradesh farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All-party farmer unions in a representation to the Civil Supplies commissioner on Monday complained that rice millers in the State are not procuring paddy at the price fixed by the State government, instead are purchasing the same for Rs 100 to Rs 200 less than the fixed amount.

Farmer leader MVS Nagi Reddy and others, who met the Civil Supplies Commissioner explained that normally during rabi season 7.5 lakh hectares is brought under paddy cultivation. However, due to deficit rains, the extent of paddy cultivated area got reduced this season.

However, using the groundwater and the occasional rains, the paddy cultivation was good and since last one month, paddy is being harvested. “Though paddy procurement centres were started by the government in all districts, those centres are not procuring paddy from the farmers. Further, they are advising the farmers to bring gunny bags from the millers.

Meanwhile, millers are paying Rs 1,100 to Rs 1200 per bag, while the government fixed price is Rs 1,325.50. Farmers in incurring losses due to it,” Nagi Reddy said. He requested the Commissioner to take necessary measures to set right the lapses.