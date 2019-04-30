Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP demands Chief Secretary resignation

As Subramanyam is facing a case in the Apex Court, he should tender his resignation if he has any moral values, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah demanded.

Published: 30th April 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Continuing its verbal attack on Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, the ruling TDP has demanded the top official’s resignation on moral grounds as the Supreme Court is set to hear on May 9 a petition filed by the CBI against him in connection with a case in which he is a co-accused along with YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

As Subramanyam is facing a case in the Apex Court, he should tender his resignation if he has any moral values, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah demanded. Stating that there were no instances of appointing a person facing probe related to cases as Chief Secretary, he wanted the Chief Election Commissioner to explain on what basis Subramanyam was appointed as Chief Secretary.

“The Election Commission under special circumstances had appointed Subramanyam as Chief Secretary without following due process. We are of the view that the EC took the decision as it was not aware about the special leave petition filed by the CBI in Supreme Court against him. At least now, the Election Commission should remove Subramanyam and appoint an honest person as CS,’’ the TDP leader said. He was speaking to the media outside the Grievance Hall at Undavalli on Monday. 

