West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh becoming a hub of cricket betting?

Betting on IPL matches with high stakes goes on unabated in several towns.

Published: 30th April 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ELURU: West Godavari district, which has earned dubious distinction for cockfights, is also fast becoming a hub of IPL cricket betting. Betting on IPL matches is going on unabated in several parts of the district. According to sources, cricket bookies start accepting huge bets over phone from punters from the morning to till the end of match at night. 

The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Friday night, attracted betting to the tune of Rs 30 crore, sources said. Punters are betting big on other important matches as the IPL has reached playoff stage. There are allegations that cricket betting is being organised in a big way in the district  with the patronage of some police officials. Moreover, cricket betting rackets are enjoying the support of some political leaders. 

The cricket betting rackets are operating in Eluru, Bhimavaram, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Jangareddygudem, Palacole, Narasapuram, Chintalapudi, Nallajerla, Denduluru, Akiveedu and Undi in the district. It is alleged that no raids are being conducted by police against cricket bookies due to their political clout.Social activists have demanded that the cricket betting menace in the district should be curbed with an iron hand as more and more people are getting addicted to it and losing their hard earned money.

Comments

