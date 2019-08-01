Andhra man killed after drunk cop rams his bike into vehicle

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Head constable of Ballikuruva police station PV Subba Rao rammed his motorbike into a two-wheeler, allegedly in an inebriated state, on flyover service road in Ongole on Tuesday, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist.

The deceased has been identified as Gollaa Pala Raju (31), a native of Maddipadu who worked as a junior assistant in Kandukuru court.

According to the police, Pala Raju was returning to his house when Subba Rao hit the former’s vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Subba Rao allegedly lost control over his vehicle owing to his drunk condition.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Pala Raju’s father, Adivayya, a case has been registered. When the head constable was put to sobriety tests, he tested positive. He has been arrested and sent to judicial remand.

“No police staff will enjoy special treatment in case they are found guilty of a crime or of negligence while discharging their duties. They will be given due punishment as per the rules,” Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Koushal said.