Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra man killed after drunk cop rams his bike into vehicle

The deceased has been identified as Gollaa Pala Raju (31), a native of Maddipadu who worked as a junior assistant in Kandukuru court.

Published: 01st August 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Drunk Driving

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Head constable of Ballikuruva police station PV Subba Rao rammed his motorbike into a two-wheeler, allegedly in an inebriated state, on flyover service road in Ongole on Tuesday, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist.

The deceased has been identified as Gollaa Pala Raju (31), a native of Maddipadu who worked as a junior assistant in Kandukuru court.

According to the police, Pala Raju was returning to his house when Subba Rao hit the former’s vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Subba Rao allegedly lost control over his vehicle owing to his drunk condition.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Pala Raju’s father, Adivayya, a case has been registered. When the head constable was put to sobriety tests, he tested positive. He has been arrested and sent to judicial remand.

“No police staff will enjoy special treatment in case they are found guilty of a crime or of negligence while discharging  their duties. They will be given due punishment as per the rules,” Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Koushal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drunken driving drunk cop
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp