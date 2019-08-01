Cyclone Hudhud victims evicted from govt-sanctioned homes

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: About 32 fishermen were granted houses at D Matsalesam in Etcherla mandal after they were severely affected by cyclone Hudhud in 2014. The houses were inaugurated by the then TDP State president Kala Venkata Rao at D Matasalesam. The beneficiaries were handed over the houses in April last and they stayed in the new houses for a month.

After the YSRC came to power, they were necked out of the houses alleging selection of beneficiaries was not transparent and that the real beneficiaries were ignored.

Although construction of the houses was completed at several places, they are yet to be handed over to the beneficiaries. Allegations were made by the YSRC leaders previously on the selection of beneficiaries of the Hudhud houses in Srikakulam. As many as 2,334 houses were sanctioned to cyclone Hudhud victims in various mandals and municipalities in the district, Executive Engineer, Housing, P Sreenivasa Rao said. Out of the sanctioned houses, 1,966 were constructed, while the rest 368 houses were under construction, he added.

“We were selected as beneficiaries and the houses were handed over to us in April last year after the then Energy minister inaugurated the houses,” Koda Vajram and Surada Kantamma of D Mastsalesam said. They added after one month they were forced to vacate the houses. Meanwhile, the officials stated that the houses were not allocated to the beneficiaries yet.

“Notice was pasted and houses were sealed by the officials in the second week of June. With no other alternative, we had to vacate the houses,” they added. They also admitted to non-payment of caution deposit out of ignorance at the time of occupying the houses. Due to political pressure we were necked out of the houses,” they lamented.They said that the beneficiaries were selected by the officials and elected representatives.