Decks cleared for Stephen Raveendra’s transfer to AP

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the 1999 batch IPS officer Stephen Raveendra, an Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officer, to join the Andhra Pradesh cadre under inter-state deputation.

Stephen Raveendra is the IGP of North Zone and Chief of Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case of IT Grids data theft case.

Sources said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has consented Raveendra’s request to go on deputation to Andhra Pradesh as the AP government too had sent a letter requesting the Centre to consider Stephen Raveendra’s transfer.

“The Central home ministry has been receiving requests from IAS and IPS officers for transfer to Andhra Pradesh on deputation after the YSRCP government was formed in the State. The request of Stephen Raveendra was considered and the file was sent to Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for further action in issuing official orders. The order will be out in two and three days,” sources said.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Stephen Raveendra allegedly went on leave after he applied for an inter-state deputation to the Central government. Before going on leave, he convened a meeting with the SIT members investigating the data theft case.

SIT to get new chief

With Stephen Raveendra getting transferred to Andhra Pradesh on deputation, the State government would appoint a senior IPS officer as the chief of Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the date theft case.However, the Telangana government is yet to take a decision on this.