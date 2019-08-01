Four held for theft in guest house at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala crime police on Wednesday arrested four persons for their involvement in a major theft that took place in Manimanjari Guest House on July 3. The accused stole diamond jewellery, Rs 2 lakh cash and other valuables.

The theft caused a sensation as it took place in Padmavathi Nagar, which houses several guest houses frequented by VVIPs. Relatives of former Nellore MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy stayed in the guest house and they noticed the theft of diamond jewellery, cash and other valuables kept in one of the rooms in the early morning.

The police nabbed three of the accused while they were discussing their share in the stolen booty. Based on their revelation, the fourth accused was caught. The arrested are Kannoru Srinivasulu of Balaji Nagar in Tirumala, E Sithaiah of Tirupati, Jagannadham Anjaneyulu and Sri Ram Srini from Markapur in Prakasam district.

The police seized gold worth Rs 3.2 lakh and Rs 80,000 from the quartet. Two more accused involved in the theft are yet to be nabbed. The accused stole the mobile phone of the caretaker of Manimanjari Guest House earlier, police said.