Jagan likely to visit Delhi next week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to make a two-day visit to New Delhi capital on August 6 and 7. He will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek the support of the Centre after explaining the problems being faced by the State.

Sources said the CM will also take various pending issues to the notice of the Prime Minister and urge him to accord SCSCS to AP and extend liberal financial support to it.Jagan will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. He is likely to call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. The CM left for Hyderabad on Wednesday and from there he is scheduled to undertake a four-day foreign tour from August 1 to 4. As part of the tour, Jagan will visit Jerusalem and Israel along with his family members.