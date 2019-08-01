Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kanna Lakshminarayana asks Jagan to allot 5% of EWS quota to Kapus

In a letter to Chief Minister Jagan on Wednesday, Kanna said the government’s latest decision was depriving Kapus in the State of their reservation.

Published: 01st August 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 05:07 AM

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision to scrap 5 per cent reservation to Kapus controversial, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana requested that the quota be implemented as granted by the previous TDP regime in educational institutions and recruitment to government jobs.

In a letter to Chief Minister Jagan on Wednesday, Kanna said the government’s latest decision was depriving Kapus in the State of their reservation. “I am compelled to state that your government has opened an unwarranted controversy by not continuing the resolution passed by the earlier AP Assembly. Your contention that the TDP government did not reply to the Centre’s letter dated April 4, 2019, does not hold good as Model Code of Conduct was in place then,” he observed.

ALSO READ: 3-member panel to study Manjunath Commission report on quota to Kapus 

He further noted that Clause 2 and Article 16 of Constitution (103rd Amendment ) Act, 2019 enable the State governments to identify economically backward classes and provide reservation to them within the 10 per cent EWS quota.

“In the light of economic backwardness of Kapu, Balija and Ontari communities and the above clause of the Constitution, I request you to honour the resolution passed by the earlier Assembly,” he said.

National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
