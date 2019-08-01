Minor girl gang-raped in Prakasam district, three accused at large

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Another brutal gang-rape on a minor girl incident has come to light at Kodigumpala village under Paamooru mandal limits in Prakasam district. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)-2012 Act was registered on Wednesday.

According to the police, three youths accused in the case - Jada Suneel (19), Kodavatiganti Baabu (20) and Sesham Bhanu (22) - allegedly called up the 13-year-old on July 21 while she was about to respond to nature’s call at an open place. After she came to them, the three accused forcibly took her to a remote place and allegedly gangraped her.

The girl, however, did not disclose the incident to her parents out of fear and after recovering from the shock, she told her mother about the assault on her.

The victim’s mother approached the police and lodged a written complaint stating the names of the three youngsters who sexually assaulted her daughter. A case under the POCSO Act was registered. However, the three accused are at large.