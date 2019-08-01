Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minor girl gang-raped in Prakasam district, three accused at large

The trio, in their 20s, gangraped the 13-year-old while she was about to respond to nature’s call at an open place, after taking her to a remote place.

Published: 01st August 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Another brutal gang-rape on a minor girl incident has come to light at Kodigumpala village under Paamooru mandal limits in Prakasam district. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)-2012 Act was registered on Wednesday.

According to the police, three youths accused in the case - Jada Suneel (19), Kodavatiganti Baabu (20) and Sesham Bhanu (22) - allegedly called up the 13-year-old on July 21 while she was about to respond to nature’s call at an open place. After she came to them, the three accused forcibly took her to a remote place and allegedly gangraped her.

The girl, however, did not disclose the incident to her parents out of fear and after recovering from the shock, she told her mother about the assault on her.

The victim’s mother approached the police and lodged a written complaint stating the names of the three youngsters who sexually assaulted her daughter. A case under the POCSO Act was registered. However, the three accused are at large.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra rape case Prakasam rape case crime against women crime against children POCSO
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp