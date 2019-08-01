NMC Bill: Private hospital OPs across Andhra shut

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the strike called by the Action Committee of Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, all the private hospitals across the State shut their Outpatient services from 6 am on Wednesday to 6 am on Thursday. Patients with minor injuries or scheduled check-ups had to bear the brunt of the strike. Upon being returned from the private ones, people flocked the government hospitals. Government General Hospital (GGH) Vijayawada witnessed long queues for OP on Wednesday.

Major hospitals in Vijayawada such as Andhra hospitals, Ramesh hospitals and other private hospitals took part in the boycott and closed their OP services on Wednesday. Members of the Junior Doctors Association also staged protest near the GGH Vijayawada and boycotted their duties.

“NMC Bill is one of the worst ever, which could cripple the healthcare system and it is sad to see the government supporting it. We are not going to support it at any cost and will not accept doctors who studied medicine in homeopathy or Ayurveda to practice allopathic medicine. This can eventually affect the public health,” said, B Vikas, a member of Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA).

The NMC Bill allows Ayurvedic and Homeopathic doctors to practice allopathy medicine. The IMA has been strongly opposing the Bill, saying that it will cripple the functioning of medical professionals by bringing them completely under the control of non-medical and political bodies. The private doctors across the country have called for strikes and closed their services. Praja Aarogya Vedika of Andhra Pradesh has also extended its support against the Bill.

Boycott in Ongole

Ongole: As part of the strike called by the IMA, various private, corporate nursing homes and hospitals participated in protests against the recently brought NMC Bill on Wednesday. Several medical staff and hospitals representatives assembled at the Ongole RIMS premises at 9 am and took part in a demonstration along with government doctors for one hour. Later, they marched to the district collectorate from the college with placards and banners demanding the reinstatement of MCI. Medicos along with doctors burnt the newly-approved Bill copies and raised slogans against it. Over 100 private nursing homes and hospitals took part in the strike and the public suffered due to the lack of medical services.