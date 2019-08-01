Prakasam MNREGS works stalled due to non-clearance of dues

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) in the district has been facing severe financial crisis since the past eight months, as the government has stopped payment and workers’ wage bills to the tune of around Rs 360 crore.

Around 20,000 identified works for this scheme have also been cancelled.

For the past few years, Prakasam district had been doing good when it came to the implementation of the scheme. In 2016-17, the district had achieved around Rs 329 crore worth of works; in 2017-18, Rs 601 crore and last year, Rs 1,094 crore. However, since the last eight months, the government has stopped payments for almost all MNREGS works and workers’ payments too. The pending bills now to amount to around Rs 376.92 crore.

Though the central government had released its share of funds (75%), yet the State government is yet to release its share (25%).

Last year, of the total Rs 1,094 cr funds, around Rs 589 cr was spent towards wages to 7.22 lakh workers belonging to 4.32 lakh families in the district.

After taking charge, the new government issued orders to cancel all allotted works to be taken up.

Either those works were yet to be launched or less than 25 percent completed. Thus around 20,000 project works stood cancelled.

Even the workers have not received their wages since the past one-and-half months. Material component bills worth around Rs 282.12 crore, along with Rs 94.78 crore towards wages, are pending.“We are hopeful that the pending bills will be released soon,” an official from the DRDA said.