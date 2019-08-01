Reveal Vanpic facts: TDP leader Yanamala to CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding a response from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the arrest of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad by the Interpol in Belgrade, TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demanded that the former reveal facts concerning Vadarevu-Nizampatnam Port and Industrial Corridor (Vanpic) project.

“Vanpic is a Rs 16,000-crore international scam. The then government, headed by Jagan’s father, gave 28,000 acres to Nimmagadda and, in turn, the latter invested Rs 850 crore in firms owned by Jagan under quid pro quo. Jagan should reveal all the facts,’’ Yanamala demanded in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Describing the delegation of YSRC MPs requesting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the release of Nimmagadda as a testimony to the business relationship between Jagan and Nimmagadda Prasad, he sought to know if the MPs were elected to safeguard interests of the State or those of the persons involved in various scams.

Yanamala further took a dig at the statements of Jagan on corruption during the just-concluded Assembly session.