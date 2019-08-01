Sesha’s tenure extended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The term of retired HC Judge Justice B Seshasayana Reddy as Chairman of the State-level committee to oversee the implementation of solid, plastic, biomedical and construction and demolition waste management rules in AP was extended by 6 months.

The NGT appointed Justice Seshasayana Reddy as the chairman of the committee on January 16 this year for a period of six months and the tenure came to an end on July 16. On the request of the APPCB to continue Justice Seshasayana as the chairman, his tenure was extended.