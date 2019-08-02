ACB unearths Rs 10 crore illegal assets of Endowments Officer in Kurnool district

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special ACB teams raided Ram Prasad’s properties at various places in Kurnool, Adoni, Yemmiganur and Pathikonda towns on Thursday.

Published: 02nd August 2019

Property documents and promissory notes found during raids on EO P Ram Prasad’s (inset) properties in Kurnool district on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have unearthed assets worth Rs 10 crore in a raid on Endowments Officer (EO) P Ram Prasad who is in-charge of 11 temples within the limits of Guduru mandal in Kurnool district. Property documents, cash, promissory notes and gold ornaments have been seized from iron safes at the official’s house.

Special ACB teams raided Ram Prasad’s properties at various places in Kurnool, Adoni, Yemmiganur and Pathikonda towns on Thursday.A case has been registered against him for owning assets disproportionate to known sources of income. Kurnool ACB DSP M Nagabhushanam said preliminary investigation was conducted before simultaneous raids on the houses belonging to Ram Prasad and his relatives at four different locations in the district.

“The officials found that Ram Prasad owns three houses — one in Kurnool city and two in Adoni town. Besides, he is found to be in possession of 27 house sites at various places in Kurnool, Adoni, Yemmiganur and Pathikonda and 350 grams of gold worth Rs 9 lakh and Rs 4 lakh cash,” the ACB DSP said. Apart from a bank balance of Rs 11 lakh, promissory notes worth Rs 28.4 lakh and gold worth Rs 1.5 lakh were also found in his bank locker.

“All documents, promissory notes, cash, ornaments, two motorbikes — all worth Rs 2.5 crore as per fair value and approximately four times the original value in the open market — were seized. The accused officer joined government service in 1999 as Junior Assistant in the Endowments Department and was promoted as Executive Officer,” the DSP said.

