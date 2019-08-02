Jagan, KCR keen to resolve issues of AP, Telangana amicably

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday. This was the second meeting between the two Chief Ministers of Telugu States. They met on June 28 and discussed diversion of Godavari water to Krishna basin. A one-on-one discussion took place between Rao and Jagan that lasted nearly three hours.

Sources said the two Chief Ministers discussed the political situation in the country and issues concerning AP and Telangana. They are said to have talked about how they could take forward their agenda, including diversion of Godavari water, and contentious issues between the sibling States.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has convened a meeting of both the States in New Delhi on August 8 on the issues pertaining to IX and X Schedules of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Officials of the two States have already held discussions in this regard.

The Chief Ministers are believed to have also talked about issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act, ahead of the MHA meeting. They reportedly decided to resolve these issues amicably.After the meeting with Rao, Jagan left for Jerusalem. After his return, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 or 7. He may take up the issues pertaining to AP and TS with Modi.

Next meeting soon

Rao and Jagan will soon have another meeting to discuss the plan for diversion of Godavari water to Krishna basin, sources said. Irrigation officials of both the States are working on a draft plan. Though both the Chief Ministers fixed the deadline for preparing the draft as July 15, it was delayed. Once the draft on diversion of Godavari water is finalised, then both the Chief Ministers are expected to meet in AP soon.