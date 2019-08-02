Home States Andhra Pradesh

Overwhelming response to AP's investors’ meet

Sources said that 26 countries had confirmed participation by July 30 and the number is expected to go up.

Published: 02nd August 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The diplomatic outreach event to be conducted by the State government has been receiving good response as several nations have confirmed their participation in the programme which aims to highlight investment attractiveness of Andhra Pradesh and explore potential trade relations with select countries.

Sources said that 26 countries had confirmed participation by July 30 and the number is expected to go up.
In its efforts to promote industrial growth, the State government is reaching out to various countries to explore opportunities for collaboration. In this context, the State government, in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will be hosting a Diplomatic Outreach Programme on August 9, at a hotel in Vijayawada.

The government has invited the ambassadors of over 30 countries including Australia, UK, Korea, Thailand, The Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Egypt,  to attend the programme along with other diplomats.
During the conference, the State government will showcase industrial policies.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the gathering and hold a one-to-one meeting with the ambassadors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diplomatic Outreach Programme trade relations
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp