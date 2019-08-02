Overwhelming response to AP's investors’ meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The diplomatic outreach event to be conducted by the State government has been receiving good response as several nations have confirmed their participation in the programme which aims to highlight investment attractiveness of Andhra Pradesh and explore potential trade relations with select countries.

Sources said that 26 countries had confirmed participation by July 30 and the number is expected to go up.

In its efforts to promote industrial growth, the State government is reaching out to various countries to explore opportunities for collaboration. In this context, the State government, in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will be hosting a Diplomatic Outreach Programme on August 9, at a hotel in Vijayawada.

The government has invited the ambassadors of over 30 countries including Australia, UK, Korea, Thailand, The Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Egypt, to attend the programme along with other diplomats.

During the conference, the State government will showcase industrial policies.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the gathering and hold a one-to-one meeting with the ambassadors.