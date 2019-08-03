95 red logs seized, 2 held

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The forest officials seized 95 red sanders logs worth Rs 1 crore and arrested two persons near Chelimi Bavi in the forest area of Kashinayana mandal on Friday.A team of forest personnel led by forest ranger Dinesh Reddy conducted combing operations in the forest.The team arrested two red sanders smugglers and seized 95 red sanders logs.Interestingly, one of the arrested persons, Veera Narayana worked as a forest watcher earlier.He was sacked from his job for indulging in red sanders smuggling.