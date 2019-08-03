AP govt decision on Navayuga deal unilateral: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the decision taken by the State government with regard to termination of the existing contractor (Navayuga) from execution of Polavaram project works unilateral, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has said that approvals from the Polavaram Project Authority, Union Water Resources Ministry and the Central Water Commission (CWC) are mandatory for any changes in the execution as it is a national project.

He asserted that any change to Polavaram project should not result in an increase in its cost. Similarly, there should be no compromise on the quality of the structure and completion of the project in the stipulated period of time, he added .

In a statement issued on Friday, Dinakar, however, welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to appoint a committee to go into the allegations of corruption made against the previous TDP government by the then Opposition parties. “BJP is welcoming it and the facts should come out,” he said.