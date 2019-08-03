Brahmotsavams from Sept 30 to October 8

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala will be observed from September 30 till October 8, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has said.

Speaking to mediapersons after the Dial Your EO programme at the Annamaiah Bhavan here on Friday, the EO said the important days include Dhwajarohanam on September 30, Garuda Seva on October 4, Rathotsavam on October 7 and Chakrasnanam on October 8.

He said the important events like annual Pavitrotsavams at Tirumala will be observed from August 11 to 13, Varalakshmi Vratam at Tiruchanur on August 9 and Sravana Pournami Managudi from August 9 to 15 in the select temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

The EO said a trial run of jute bags to carry laddus was done and it received a good response from the pilgrims. The Jute Board or the Jute Corporation of India are ready to commence the sale of jute bags from the third week of August at Tirumala, he added.