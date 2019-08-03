Delay in salary payment due to snag, clarifies FM Buggana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A technical snag in the payment system resulted in delay of crediting salaries to the State government employees. While a few reports claimed that the delay was due to unavailability of funds, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy rubbished them saying all payments were done by Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the Finance Minister addressed the issue saying, “The delay in crediting of salaries to employees of the AP Government on August 1 has nothing to do with availability of funds. There was a technical issue in the encryption of files on the e-Kuber platform of RBI, Mumbai. On Thursday, after the payment of pensions and large part of the salaries, technical difficulties led to stoppage of uploading of the files.” he explained and also clarified that the Finance department and APCFSS had worked overnight to resolve the crisis.