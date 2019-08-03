Home States Andhra Pradesh

Electronic dip system is transparent, says TTD EO

Asks officials to ensure proper crowd management in compartments

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The electronic dip application designed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is robust and transparent, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has affirmed. During the monthly Dial your EO Programme held at Annamaiah Bhavan here on Friday, the EO attended the calls of 28 pilgrim callers on various issues.

Answering pilgrim callers Badrinarayana from Bellary, Rajasekhar from Mumbai, Praveen from Puttaparthi and Prasad from Dharmavaram, the EO clarified that there are two systems on which the Arjitha Seva tickets are being allotted to pilgrims. One through lucky dip system at Tirumala and another by way of electronic dip system.

Callers Murugesan from Kallakurchi and Naresh from Dharmavaram asked the EO to arrange the facility of allotting rooms for the pedestrian pilgrims in Tirupati itself as it has become difficult for them to wait for long hours for accommodation in Tirumala after walking up the hill on foot. Responding to him, the EO said he will look into the possibility.

Suryakumar from Bengaluru and Murugan from Kumbakonam brought to the notice of EO about the jostling in Vaikuntam compartments during the release of compartments, to which he said the officers concerned will be directed to ensure proper crowd management in Vaikuntam compartments to avoid congestion.

Obulesu from Bangarupeta in Karnataka sought the EO to enhance vigilance at Srinivasam Rest House in Tirupati as many thefts are taking place, to which the EO said, “CCTVs have been installed at Four Mada Streets in Tirumala and at the temple in the first phase. CC cameras will be installed in other important places in the next phase. We will also increase our vigilance in the rest houses in Tirupati.”

A Muslim devotee Sharifun from Ongole asked the EO to provide accommodation to the devotees of other faiths as well. Answering the caller, the EO said, “To provide darshan, we take the declaration from the pilgrims of other faiths. We will think on accommodation as this is the first case we have ever received,” he said.

Mohana Krishna from Vijayawada brought to the notice of EO about the exorbitant prices being charged by the private hotels in Tirumala though the displayed rates in the board are different. The EO assured of stern action against such hotels. Another caller Krishnaiah from Nellore sought the EO to ensure that the Kankanams and Prasadams reach the devotees who take part in Varalakshmi Vratam at Tiruchanur, to which the EO said the suggestion will be taken into consideration. Tirumala Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy, Tirupati JEO P Basant Kumar, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and other officials were present.

