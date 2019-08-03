Home States Andhra Pradesh

Green gadgets to save power at AP govt hospitals

Initiative to be implemented at seven teaching hospitals at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur in first phase

Published: 03rd August 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aiming to improve the quality of facilities at all the hospitals in the State, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare (HM&FW) department is contemplating replacing all the existing electrical appliances with energy-efficient ones.

In the first phase, energy efficiency measures would be taken up in seven of the 22 teaching hospitals with the financial support of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).
At a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), Principal Secretary of HM&FW KS Jawahar Reddy said that the replacement of old appliances with energy-efficient ones would be done on a war footing.

He welcomed the gesture of BEE to offer grant-in-aid for implementation of the same at hospitals in the State. Explaining the initiatives of the State government to strengthen healthcare facilities in the State, Jawahar Reddy observed that modern equipment and technologies had led to higher energy intensiveness in the hospital sector.

“Hospitals and health systems can achieve significant cost savings quickly without much up-front investment by reducing energy consumption,” Jawahar Reddy noted.He also explained the other schemes of the State government aimed at providing healthcare service to the poor.

According to information, the initiative would first be implemented at five hospitals in Visakhapatnam including Regional Eye Hospital, Government Victoria Hospital and RCD Hospital, Government Dental College in Vijayawada and Government Fever Hospital in Guntur.

According to APSECM officials, the expected energy savings after implementation of energy efficiency measures in the seven teaching hospital buildings in the first phase shall be 1.32 million units (MU) per annum, amounting to monetary savings of Rs 95 lakh per annum. In the remaining 15 hospitals, the services would be extended with support from the Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL) under the Energy Services Company (ESCO) model, the officials informed the Principal Secretary.

Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli has assured 100 per cent uninterrupted quality power to hospitals by further improving the power infrastructure facilities.He asserted that the energy efficiency measures would help reduce peak-hour demand of the health industry.The EESL is keen to support the State government in implementing the energy efficiency project at around 200 - 250 general hospitals and 1,147 primary health centres (PHCs).

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
green gadgets Bureau of Energy Efficiency Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp