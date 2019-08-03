High Court adjourns hearing on HIV positive central jail inmates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Friday adjourned hearing in a case pertaining to 29 prisoners of Rajahmundry Central Jail testing positive for HIV, with the officials concerned seeking time to furnish complete details.

On Friday, S Raja Rao, in-charge superintendent, appeared before Acting Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar and request him for time for submitting a detailed report. When contacted by TNIE, Raja Rao said though they had submitted the report, the court asked them to submit the same in affidavit format including details of the conditions in the prison and other related aspects on August 6.

The issue of 29 inmates of Rajahmundry Central Jail testing positive to HIV came to light when Yedukondalu, a life convict hailing from Guntur, approached High Court to grant him bail to take treatment for HIV. When the case came for hearing, the High Court asked the Rajahmundry Central Jail authorities to submit a detailed report on this issue.

As against its capacity to accommodate 1,200 prisoners, the Central Jail on Friday has 1,400 prisoners including remand prisoners, life convicts.

According to jail authorities, apart from 29 HIV positive patients and eight TB patients, there are 98 mentally sick patients in the jail. Out of the 98, 37 are undergoing treatment in Mental Hospital, Visakhapatnam. In addition to them, diabetic, heart patients and others are also there. Cardiac patients are being referred to the Kakinada GGH as the facilities available in Rajamahendravaram are insufficient. Raja Rao said they are providing nutritious food with 100 grams meat, 200 ml milk and eggs to the HIV positive prisoners.