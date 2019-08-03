Naidu diverting people’s attention from Polavaram irregularities: YSRC leader

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress (YSRC) leader M V S Nagi Reddy has found fault with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that the TDP government had almost completed Polavaram project and that the YSRC government is hampering its progress.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Friday, Nagi Reddy said the TDP chief is misleading people to divert their attention from irregularities committed by his government in Polavaram project. “In the first nine-year rule of Chandrababu Naidu, the project works were not taken up at all. Works of the project were started when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister and it will be completed with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister,” he said.

Nagi Reddy said construction of the right main canal was completed during the YSR government which is public knowledge. All the TDP government did was to construct a part of spillway. “Had they completed the project by 2018 as promised, the Godavari floodwater would not be going waste into the sea,” he said.

The YSRC leader said that it was then TDP leader Nama Nageswara Rao’s company Madhucon which bagged the tender in 2009, but when the works were not grounded, tenders were cancelled and tenders were called again.He demanded that Naidu explain how much money was spent on the project by the TDP government.

Uma faults termination of Polavaram contract

Vijayawada: Launching a broadside against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for termination of the Polavaram project contract, TDP senior leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has alleged that the decision of the government poured cold water on the aspirations of the people of the State on the project.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the former water resources minister recalled that the previous TDP government had followed all the due procedures while removing works from Transstroy company and awarding the contract to Navayuga and completed 70 per cent of the work. But, the YSRC government went ahead with termination of contract for their convenience and to award the work to their followers, he charged. Alleging that the government was trying to mislead people by levelling charges of corruption on Polavaram project during the regime of the TDP, he said all works of the project were being executed under the supervision of the Central Water Commission and all the agencies concerned.