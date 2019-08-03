Novel traffic control system in Ongole soon

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police will soon implement a new traffic control system, which will be monitored from the Integrated Command Control Room (ICCR) at district police headquarters, in Ongole. As part of this, focus will be given to 10 key routes identified by police survey teams.

As many as three Rakshak and seven Blue Colt vehicles are engaged in night patrolling duties in One-town, Two-town and Taluka police station limits. Now, all patrolling vehicles will be equipped with GPS devices and their movement will be monitored from the ICCR. Not only this, but also frequency of pedestrian police security teams inspecting key areas of the city during night time will be increased. The policemen on foot will be required to sign themselves in ‘night beat books’. Special jackets will be given to all cops on patrolling duty. In case if an incident is reported, ICCR staff will alert Rakshak and Blue Colt teams deployed in the area from where the distressed call is made.

Prakasam SP Siddhartha Koushal on Thursday convened a meeting to review the new system and gave instructions to be taken before it is implemented. “We have discussed elaborately on the proposed new ICCR monitoring traffic control system and chalked out a plan to implement it in Ongole. As per the plans, the city will be divided in 10 key routes. The system will, hopefully, set an example for our counterparts.”

Crime patrol Even the

‘Dial 100’ complaints will be directly received by the ICCR staff who will pass the information to the security teams and higher officials

SP Siddhartha Koushal on Thursday convened a meeting with police officials to review the new system and gave instructions to be taken before it is implemented