Six arrested for thrashing ‘eve-teasers’ black & blue in Ongole

The three youths allegedly harassed a 13-year-old girl when she and her relative Shaik Mastan Vali (20) were at the town bus stand.

ONGOLE: Singarayakonda police have arrested six men in connection with the brutal attack on three youngsters on Monday, video of which has gone viral on social media. According to police, the attack was a response to an alleged eve-teasing case. The three youths, T Siva (18), Sayyad Riyaz (22) and S Venkatesh (18,) allegedly harassed a 13-year-old girl when she and her relative Shaik Mastan Vali (20), one of the attackers as seen in the video, were at the town bus stand.

Later, Mastan Vali with five of his friends planned an attack on the three youths. They took the trio at an isolated location, and beat them black and blue. After a few hours, the youngsters were let go.    

After Siva, who was badly hurt, went home on Wednesday evening and told his father about the incident, a complaint was lodged at Singarayakonda Police Station. A case was then registered under IPC sections 224, 502 and 506 r/w 34 and the police launched an investigation into the issue.

The police then took Mastan Vali, Shaik Subhani (23), K Narendra (18), Shaik Sharukh (19), T James (18) and Shaik Aameer (16) under their custody. While Mastan Vali and Shaik Subhani were arrested for assaulting the youths, Sharukh, James and Aameer were detained for abetting in the crime. Siva and Riyaz are both construction workers, and Venkatesh is an auto-rickshaw driver.

“After receiving the complaint from T Ravi, Siva’s father, an investigation was launched and all of the six accused were caught by Thursday night. A case was registered against them under IPC sections 224, 502 and 506 r/w 34. Meanwhile, all the three victims were admitted to Kandukuru area hospital and their condition is reportedly stable,” Ajay Kumar, Singarayakonda inspector, said.“They took the law into their hands. Moreover, they published the video content on social media, which is a serious offence,” he added.

