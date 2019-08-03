Telangana asks Andhra Pradesh pay Rs 290 crore expenses on institutions in

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government officials have sought payment of Rs 290 crore from Andhra Pradesh for expenses incurred in running institutions like the Raj Bhavan and the High Court in Hyderabad for the last five years.

In a letter written to their AP counterparts, the officials stated that the Telangana government had been paying for the upkeep of the Governor’s office at the Raj Bhavan until recently. A new Governor was appointed for AP recently. The Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad has since been divided and a new one located at Vijayawada, AP must pay its share of Rs 25 crore, as per the population ratio, for the Raj Bhavan expenses, the officials said.

The Telangana government also wanted AP to pay its share of expenses incurred on the combined High Court, which worked out to Rs 230 crore. The High Court of AP was also set up in Vijayawada now. The AP government also has arrears to be paid for a few other constitutional institutions, including the Public Service Commission and the Legislature Secretariat.

Besides, there are other statutory institutions listed in the X Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, like the Women’s Commission, State Administrative Tribunal and Lokayukta. “We wrote to AP, requesting payment of around Rs 290 crore for expenses incurred on some constitutional institutions like the Raj Bhavan and HC, but haven’t got response,” a top official said.

Among all institutions, the expenditure due from AP for the High Court was the highest (Rs 230 crore). As many as 33 statutory institutions have been divided between AP and TS.

The officials claimed that AP has to pay a net amount of Rs 2,406 crore to TS Discoms. Once the dues are cleared, the Discoms will get some respite from the present financial stress, they added.