3 youths rape minor girl in EG village

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a brutal incident, three youths have allegedly gang-raped a minor girl at the Durgada village in Gollaprolu mandal of East Godavari district.According to the police, a local youth named Vijay Kumar promised the minor girl to marry her and sexually exploited her. On July 23, he took the girl to a place where two others were present. They gang-raped her. The three youths then warned the girl of dire consequences. The girl’s paremts approached the village elders, who turned a deaf ear to the girl’s plea. The girl then filed a complaint at Gollaprolu police station.