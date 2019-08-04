Andhra cop loses service rifle while clicking selfie

By Express News Service

ELURU: THE craze for taking selfie at the flooding Godavari river resulted in a police constable losing his service rifle at Kovvuru on Saturday. Armed Reserve constable Joseph Thambi was deployed to the railway over bridge for duty. As the river Godavari is in spate following heavy inflows, the constable wanted to take a selfie photo with his cellular phone.

In the melee of taking selfie, the 303 service rifle slipped from his hands and fell into the river. Kovvur DSP Rajeswar Reddy asked the constable for explanation on the incident.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police is investigating whether the rifle fell into the river when the constable was taking selfie photo or accidentally fell into the river.