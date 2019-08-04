Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre will review Jagan’s Polavaram, PPA moves: Sujana Chowdary

Sujana, who recently joined the BJP from the TDP, also observed that the new government’s moves indicated that it was resorting to politics of vendetta.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) said that the Union Ministry of Water Resources (Jal Shakti) had decided to review the State government’s decision to terminate the contract of Polavaram project from next week. He said the State government was only a supervising authority and it did not have any right to take such decisions. Terming the State’s decisions to review renewable PPAs and pre-closure of Polavaram contract hasty, Sujana said that the Union Ministry of Power would look into the issue.

Speaking to media in New Delhi on Saturday, he said, “The State government is just a supervising agency and doesn’t have any rights. It is the Polavaram Project Authority that has to take any decision. The Union Minister of Jal Shakti told me that the ministry would review the State’s decision from Monday. A State can’t cancel project contracts awarded by the previous government. Since it is a national project, the State has to inform the Centre,” he said. He recalled how Nitin Gadkari, the then Union Water Resources minister, was against the TDP government’s move to change the contractor. “Later, only with the Centre’s consent, the State changed the contractor.”

“Politicians might change but 90 per cent of bureaucrats will remain in government. Right or wrong, politicians will depend mostly on officials for suggestions. The same officials who guided the previous government are now guiding the present government and are giving information within a short time. This raises the question whether the officials in the previous government followed the procedure or not?’’ he said.

