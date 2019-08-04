IMD gives heavy rain warning across North coastal Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the next four days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain warning at isolated places in the Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha. Under its influence, strong monsoon conditions prevail in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. On Saturday, several areas received heavy rains. West Godavari district recorded 10.4-mm rainfall, 10 mm in East Godavari, 8.2 mm in Srikakulam, 8.4 mm in Visakhapatnam and 8 mm in Krishna districts.

Along with heavy rains at isolated places and moderate rains at many places of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal districts are likely to experience squally winds with speed reaching 50 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely along and off North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and strong surface winds from westerly direction with speed reaching 50 to 55 kmph are likely along and off South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

IMD issued a warning to fishermen of coastal AP not to venture into sea for the next 24 hours. Also a local cautionary signal number III is hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Kalingapatnam, Bheemunipatnam, Gangavaram and Kakinada ports. Another low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and is likely to become more marked.