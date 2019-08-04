Low admission rate in ITIs, ITCs

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Around 3,727 ITI seats of the total 6,220 in the district are lying vacant after the first counselling session. At one private institute in Bheemanapalli, only one of the allotted 80 seats has been filled.

East Godavari has 3 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 34 Industrial Training Centres (ITCs). The principal of the ITI in Kakinada, Vadrevu Srinivas Rao, looks after all the training institutes in the district as their convener. As per the norms, every institute must fill 50 per cent of its total seats during the start of an academic session.

However, this may be difficult to achieve in the district as all the ITCs and ITIs have below 50 per cent admissions. Srinivas Rao evinced hope that the vacant seats might get filled in the second counselling session.

The candidates are reportedly not enthusiastic to take admissions at ITIs as no new industries are being set up in the State, leading to fewer job opportunities.