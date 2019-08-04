Many illegal buildings along Visakhapatnam's Beach Road

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: MP Vijaya Sai Reddy on Saturday said action should be taken against the buildings constructed on beach road in violation of CRZ norms.

Addressing the district development review committee (DDRC) meeting chaired by district in-charge minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, Vijay Sai Reddy said there were highest number of illegal constructions along Beach Rroad in the city. However, constructions of fishermen should be spared, he said. Vijay Sai Reddy has been cynosure of all eyes at the DDRC meeting as members put queries and requests to him at the meeting. The YSRC MP said the party would strive to get funds from Centre in a friendly manner.

Referring to railway zone issue, Vijay Sai Reddy said the government was opposed to a railway zone at Visakhapatnam without Waltair division. He said the party MPs would meet the Union Railway Minister on Monday to urge him to include all three districts in Vizag zone inclusive of Waltair division. He said youth from the State were driven away when they went to Bhubaneswar to appear for the RRB exam. In such circumstances, a zone with division will only solve the problems, he said.