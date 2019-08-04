No takers for organic manure in Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Municipal Corporation of Rajamahendravaram (RMC) has set up manufacturing units to produce organic manure at eight different places in Rajamahendravaram.

Organic manure is prepared daily at the quarry market centre and in the initial days many people and farmers used to procure it at the rate of Rs 20 per kg. But now, it there are no takers for it. As a result, stocks are piling up at the centre. It is strange to note that people living in the surrounding areas are now aware that organic manure will be sold at the centre which is adjacent to the quarry market rythu bazaar.

The authorities and the officials seem to have failed in disposing the manure for which raw material is wet garbage.

According to an estimate, 160 MTs of garbage is being released daily in Rajamahendravaram city, out of which 40 MTs is dry garbage and the remaining 120 MTs is wet garbage. In Rajamahendravaram city, garbage is collected directly from houses every day. Apart from this, wet garbage will be collected from hotels, restaurants, business houses and rythu bazaars. The wet garbage thus collected is shifted to eight manure manufacturing centres in the city.