Pallam Raju to be next APCC chief?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Will former Union minister MM Pallam Raju succeed N Raghuveera Reddy as APCC chief? According to sources, chances for such a development are high. However, there has been no official communication in this regard to the State Congress unit. “The party high command might have given such indications, but there has been no official announcement,” said a senior Congress leader. Raghuveera resigned from the post after the poor performance of the party in the general elections.

Sources in the party said that apart from Pallam Raju, names of Chinta Mohan, Sake Sailajanath, former Mahila Congress State chief Sunkara Padmasri are also under consideration. However, a final announcement is likely to be made after the Congress Working Committee meeting, expected to be held between August 8 and 10.