Home States Andhra Pradesh

Perni terms Union minister’s Polavaram stand ‘unfortunate’, but hopes Modi will rescue Jagan    

The minister asserted that there was not an iota of truth in the claims of the TDP that works of Machilipatnam port were stalled.

Published: 04th August 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram Irrigation Project

Polavaram Irrigation Project (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Nani has lashed out at former Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao for the latter’s comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue of pre-closure of tender awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company Limited to execute the Polavaram project.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister found fault with the former minister for the language and the tone used by him while mentioning the Chief Minister and said they too could speak the same language, but were not doing so as  they know how to conduct themselves in a dignified manner.  He advised Devineni Uma to behave else he would stand exposed in public.

He also termed “unfortunate and irresponsible” the comments of Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on cancellation of tenders for Polavaram project in Parliament. “They reflect the BJP’s aspiration to replace the TDP as the primary opponent of the YSRC in the State,” he said.

Nani said the Union Minister’s comments also reflect uneasiness among some BJP leaders as Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated measures to tackle corruption in the State, while the same could not be done in the BJP-ruled States. “I am confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will support the decision of Jagan to go for reverse tendering. As no works can be done during flood time in Godavari which lasts till October, works will be restarted in November after calling fresh tenders,” he said.

The Machilipatnam MLA also took serious exception to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh’s twitter posts on Machilipatnam port issue. He said it reflects the ill intentions of a senior leader with 40 years of experience and immaturity of his son, who served as minister of three departments.
He rubbished Lokesh’s  “secret GO” remark and said there was nothing secret about the GO, which was issued for removing the additional charge given to Machilipatnam Port Officer Capt Sri Dharma Sastha. “It shows ignorance of the former IT minister. It was unfortunate that we had such a person as a minister,” he said.

The minister asserted that there was not an iota of truth in the claims of the TDP that works of Machilipatnam port were stalled. “Where is the question of stalling the works when they have not started in the first place?” he asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Perni Nani Polavaram project Navayuga engineering contract
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp