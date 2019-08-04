Sangameswara temple in Kurnool submerged

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The historical Sangameswara Swamy Temple submerged due to heavy floods in Krishna River. On Saturday, more than 70 per cent of the temple had gone under water with only gopurams visible. The temple will be completely submerged in the next 24 hours.

Sangameswara Swamy temple in Kothapalli mandal has a different tradition. The temple remains submerged in Krishna river water for most of the year. Temple priest T Raghurama Sarma performed last puja of this season on top of the temple as it is going to be submerged fully.

Interestingly, the wooden Shiva Linga in the temple doesn’t get damaged despite its submergence for nearly eight months a year. Sangameswaram is considered as ‘Vayavya Dwaram’ to Srisailam and it is the place of confluence of seven rivers Krishna, Veni, Tungabhadra, Bheemradhi, Malapaharini, Sangameswara and Bhavanasani. The Kshetram also has temples of Surya, Mrityunjaya, Saraswathi, Subramanya, Anjaneya and Narasimha Swamy. To reach the place, one has to travel by bus from Atmakur to Kapileswaram.