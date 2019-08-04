Take forward tradition of selfless service, humanism: Andhra governor to youth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan’s 86th birthday was celebrated at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday. He participated in several social service programmes organised at Raj Bhavan and Andhra Loyola College on the occasion. He celebrated his birthday in the presence of children who, he said, are the future of the country.

On the occasion, he presented new clothes and notebooks to tribal and Dalit students, who greeted him with roses.Later, a blood donation campaign was organised by the Andhra Pradesh Red Cross Society, in association with Andhra Loyola College, KBN College and Nalanda College at the Loyola College auditorium.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said, “As the president of Indian Red Cross Andhra Pradesh, I am very happy to see so many young people participating in the blood donation drive today. I am delighted to see your enthusiasm and spirit of service. You are the people who will shape the future of our country.”

He added that he was confident that the youth will take forward the tradition of humanism and selfless service.In the absence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on a foreign tour, Ministers Kodali Venkateswara Rao and Vellampalli Srinivas, and Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam extended their greetings to the Governor.