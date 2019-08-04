Vijayasai slammed for mulaqat remark  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a dig at YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy who advised him to be ready for “Mulaqat’ with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh, senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said after spending time in jail and witnessing Mulaqats, the YSRC leader is aspiring to see the same happen to others.

“It is painful and pitiful to see your eagerness to send Naidu and his son to jail by framing false charges,’’ Yanamala said and sought to know the malafide intentions behind issuing such statements. In a release, Yanamala accused the YSRC of prostrating before the feet of BJP leaders for getting rid of cases.