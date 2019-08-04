Visakhapatnam Port Trust third major port in country in cargo traffic

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) stood third among major ports in cargo traffic during April to July in the current financial year. The VPT moved to 3rd position from 4th position it got in the last financial year 2018-19.

The VPT handled cargo traffic of 23.70 million tonnes during April to July 2019 as compared to 21.52 million tonnes of corresponding period of previous year; thus, an incremental volume of 2.18 million tonnes is achieved. The growth of more than 10 per cent achieved by the VPT is the highest among major ports.

Increase in volumes of iron ore and pellets, coking coal, crude oil and petroleum products and container cargo have collectively contributed to the growth in traffic at the VPT. Cargo traffic handled at Visakhapatnam Port is continuing to be on growth trajectory for the fourth consecutive year.

The Trust has constituted a Business Development Team and adopting innovative marketing strategies. The VPT has taken up providing end-to-end logistics solutions to its customers. An MoU was signed on Saturday with Tangedco for undertaking end-to-end service of transportation of coal from mines to the power plant in Tamilnadu. The logistic solution include undertaking services outside the State.

The VPT’s boundary by monitoring wagon loading at mine heads, liaising with railways for transportation to the port besides providing port services like unloading from rakes, storage of cargo and loading into ships.

Similar end-to-end service is offered for coal transportation to the Nagarnar steel plant of NMDC which is actively pursued. These measures are yielding positive results.Meanwhile, VPT chairperson Rinkesh Roy congratulated the VPT team, PPP operators, stevedores, shipping agents and the stakeholders for the achievement. He expressed confidence that the port will continue the buoyancy and retain the third rank by the end of the year and also expressed hope that the port will be able to reach 70 million tonne mark.