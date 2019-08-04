Woman buried alive in pit

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman was buried alive under a mound of earth while collecting lime stones from a pit at Tangirala Mitta area near Neelagangavaram village of Vinukonda mandal in Guntur district on Saturday.

Vinukonda urban CI D Chinnamallaiah, Ravella Swathi (26) with other workers went to Tangiralamitta in search of lime stone for livelihood. She was collecting lime stone in a pit but sadly a mound of earth fell on her. She died due to severe injuries while being shifted to hospital.