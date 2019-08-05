23 youths from Andhra Pradesh duped by fake agent promising high-paying jobs in Congo 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Several unemployed youths, including 23 from Srikakulam, were deceived by a foreign job consultancy agent who runs a technical training institute at Suvani junction on Andhra-Odisha border in the limits of Golantra police station in Ganjam district of Odisha. Agent Chandu charged Rs 1.1 lakh for welder jobs he promised not less than Rs 1 lakh per month salary.

The agency promised to provide jobs in a Korea-based multinational company situated in Congo in Africa. However, the company paid not more than Rs 50,000 a month. Though they promised free food and accommodation, they provided insufficient food besides accommodating 20 members in a small room.

Realising that they were deceived by the agent, they started protesting seeking promised salary and other basic amenities. Unable to bear the harassment, some workers returned to India. About five workers from Gopinathpuram village of Vajrapukotturu mandal went to Congo. Unauthorised job consultancies are mushrooming in the district, particularly in the AOB. Although several such instances took place previously no proper action was taken against them.

Explaining to TNIE how they were cheated by the agent, one of the victims, Karni Joga Rao of Gopinathapuram, said that they had approached the Manikanta Welding Institute in Andhra-Odisha Border near Ichchapuram in March this year.

About 23 youths from different parts of the district were selected after a test conducted by the institute. “We were sent to Congo in April this year. At the time of selection, they said that they would provide jobs in the Korea-based company and pay Rs 1 lakh and above a month as salary besides free food and accommodation. After arriving in Congo, we were forced to work in a China-based company under the control of a manpower supply agency.

They did not provide proper food and accommodation. We even staged a protest against the management for a few days. They paid Rs 52,000 a month, including overtime. Though we worked for four months, they paid salary for two months. Unwilling to continue working, I, along with Damodar of Naupada village of Santabommali mandal, returned to India. As we went to Congo through a Gujarat-based foreign jobs agent, we will meet him on Monday,” he added.

At present both of them checked into a lodge in Gujarat to meet the agent. Altogether about 260 workers from various parts of India have been working at three sites in Congo. “Out of the 23 workers from Srikakulam, only nine workers work in our site,” Joga Rao added. He also said that the name of the company is Grand Hongda, while DCM is the supply agency. Srikakulam SP RN Ammireddy said, “To sensitise people, particularly unemployed youths, we will create awareness in a big way against the fake agents and institutions.”