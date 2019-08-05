3 rescued from drowning

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police and local fishermen rescued three youths from drowning in the Bay of Bengal at Suryalanka beach in Bapatla on Sunday.

Bapatla rural police said a group of students from Vinjanampadu and Kothapalem went to Suryalanka beach. While they were taking a dip in the sea, three of them were washed away by high tide. When others raised an alarm, Bapatla rural police, marine cops and local fishermen went to their rescue.

Dundi Nagavardhana Reddy (21), Gonuguntla Shyam Kumar (19) and Paritala Hemant Kumar (18) were rescued and brought to the shore safely.

Bapatla rural ASI Ramaiah, head constable Sridhar, marine police head constable Sivaji, constables Balakrishna, Nageswara Rao, Pothuraju, boat crew K Nagaraju, Khadaraiah and local fishermen Yedukondalu and Rajulu took part in the rescue operation.