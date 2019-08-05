Andhra Pradesh parties YSRCP, TDP support Centre's move to scrap Article 370

By IANS

Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party Monday declared its whole-hearted support to the Centre's move to scrap the Constitution's Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The YSRCP made its stand clear in the Rajya Sabha after Home Minister Amit Shah presented a resolution to scrap Article 370 and divide the border state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

YSRCP parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy hailed the scrapping of Article 370 and termed it as a "courageous and daring" step by Amit Shah.

"My party and leader Jagan Mohan Reddy wholeheartedly support the move of the Home Minister and the Prime Minister," he said and hoped that this would completely solve problem of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vijayasai Reddy, a close aide of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, showered praise on the Home Minister and said he would be remembered in the history of Indian Parliament for his bold step.

The YSRCP leader hoped that the move would strengthen sovereignty of the country, bring peace and tranquility and help development of Jammu and Kashmir at par with other states.

He also trained guns on Congress and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru blaming their "blunders" for the Kashmir issue remaining unresolved for several decades.

The main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has also backed the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Telugu Desam Party supports the Union Govt as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K," tweeted TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, TDP member K. Ravindra Kumar declared party's support to Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

He hoped that the Centre's move would relieve people of the border state from tension and insecurity and facilitate their development.