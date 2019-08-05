Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh parties YSRCP, TDP support Centre's move to scrap Article 370

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu extended their support to Centre's mover on Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 05th August 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chandrababu Naidu (L) and Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party Monday declared its whole-hearted support to the Centre's move to scrap the Constitution's Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The YSRCP made its stand clear in the Rajya Sabha after Home Minister Amit Shah presented a resolution to scrap Article 370 and divide the border state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

YSRCP parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy hailed the scrapping of Article 370 and termed it as a "courageous and daring" step by Amit Shah.

"My party and leader Jagan Mohan Reddy wholeheartedly support the move of the Home Minister and the Prime Minister," he said and hoped that this would completely solve problem of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vijayasai Reddy, a close aide of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, showered praise on the Home Minister and said he would be remembered in the history of Indian Parliament for his bold step.

ALSO READ: Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu oppose Centre's move on Jammu and Kashmir

The YSRCP leader hoped that the move would strengthen sovereignty of the country, bring peace and tranquility and help development of Jammu and Kashmir at par with other states.

He also trained guns on Congress and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru blaming their "blunders" for the Kashmir issue remaining unresolved for several decades.

The main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has also backed the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Telugu Desam Party supports the Union Govt as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K," tweeted TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, TDP member K. Ravindra Kumar declared party's support to Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah. 

He hoped that the Centre's move would relieve people of the border state from tension and insecurity and facilitate their development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Centre TDP YSRCP
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp