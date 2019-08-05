Andhra Pradesh: Truck carrying liquor worth Rs 56 lakh to Guntur missing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A truck carrying liquor crates worth Rs 56 lakh went missing near a petrol filling station at Kanchikacherla in Krishna district on the late hours of Saturday.

According to Kanchikacherla Police, Kondapalli Venkateswara Rao, driver cum owner of the truck was transporting liquor crates worth Rs 56 lakh from Santini Beer Factory in Gandepalli village to Tenali in Guntur district.

The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when Rao parked the truck near a hotel adjacent to NH-5 for having dinner. When he returned after finishing his meal, he found his truck to be missing from the spot. Police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants. A case has been registered under CrPC section 379 (Punishment for theft) and the investigation is underway.