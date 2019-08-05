ANM alleges harassment by panchayat secretary

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: An ANM at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Gowridevipeta in Yetapaka mandal in the agency area of East Godavari district complained to police that Thotapalli panchayat secretary Nagababu was harassing her. Yetapaka police said the ANM used to draw pension of her mother from Thotapalli panchayat office.

It was alleged that Nagababu obtained her phone number and sent objectionable messages to her on WhatsApp, besides making calls to her. When the ANM informed the matter to her relatives, they went to Thotapalli and grilled

Nagababu for his overtures. Not satisfied with his explanation, they mobbed and thrashed Nagababu, who ran away from the panchayat office to protect himself. However, he denied the harassment charge levelled against him by the ANM. Following the incident, the woman approached Yetapaka police station and lodged a complaint against Nagababu. A case was registered against him. Sub-Inspector Ramarao is investigating.