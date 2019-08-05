Central team studies drought in Prakasam village

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : A Central team, headed by Rahul Bhatnagar, Secretary of Union Panchayati Raj Ministry, visited Badveedu Cherlopalli in Peddaraveedu mandal on Sunday, which figured in the list of drought-hit villages of Prakasam district.

He interacted with villagers, including representatives of women’s self-help groups and enquired about the drought conditions in Cherlopalli and implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He also reviewed the implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the district.

Speaking at a meeting of SHGs organised by the District Rural Development Agency, Rahul Bhatnagar said that education was the one and only valuable gift to any child that a parent could give in this world. So, women of all self-help groups should pay attention to providing best education to their children, which in future would ensure good life for them, he said.

He also urged the women to look after the financial status of their families and take up work or run small scale units for more income.

He also inspected the ‘Wealth from Waste’ manufacturing centre and rainwater harvesting works, and enquired about the medical and health services and basic amenities in the village.

He stressed the need for utilisation of technology and acquisition of professional skills by the villagers for their economic empowerment.

Presiding over the meeting, Joint Collector Shan Mohan highlighted the progress achieved by Prakasam district in implementation of various Central and State government schemes for rural development.

Panchayati Raj Ministry Additional Commissioner Sudhakara Rao, State Panchayati Raj Department Joint Commissioner N Polappa, Prakasam DWMA Project Director Y Venkateswarlu, Rural Water Supply Superintending Engineer P Sanjeeva Reddy and others attended the meeting.

