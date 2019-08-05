Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gear up for civic polls: YSR Congress MP Vijaysai Reddy to cadre

The Rajya Sabha member said that the process of delimitation of wards of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation will be done soon.

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSCRP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vijaysai Reddy said here on Sunday that notification for local body elections will be issued in October. Addressing a meeting of the YSRCP workers and leaders, Vijaysai Reddy said elections for the ZPTCs and MPTCs will be held in first and elections will be conducted for municipalities and corporations later in the State. He said the entire process of local body elections will be completed by the year-end.

Vijaysai Reddy called upon the party cadre to gear up for the local body elections. He said tickets will be given to candidates whose chances of victory are bright. He said YSRCP lost Itchapuram and Tekkali Assembly seats due to lack of coordination among the party leaders. Similarly, the party lost four Assembly seats in Visakhapatnam city also due to lack of coordination, Vijaysai Reddy said.

He said the process of delimitation of wards of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation will be done soon. He called upon the party workers to elect the nominees whoever the party gives tickets in the elections.

He said the party would admit the leaders from other parties if they will be helpful for the party. The objective of YSRCP was to win the corporation elections, Vijaysai Reddy said. He also declared that the Visakhapatnam mayor post will be given to BC leader.

He said opposition parties were criticising that the YSRCP was stalling development after coming to power. However, they are misleading chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement on eradication of corruption. 

He said the chief minister was very much particular to stop the embezzlement of funds. He said a special cell will be opened in Amaravati for the workers who were striving for strengthening the party. Similarly, in all 13 districts, cells will opened, he said.

District incharge minister Mopidevi Venkataraman said the chief minister’s decision on 75 per cent jos for locals will help a lot for north Andhra. He said many States were taking Jagan Mohan Reddy as role model.

He said the YSRCP has strong cadre in Visakhapatnam district and he asked them to take the importance of chief minister’s welfare programmes to people.

