July liquor sale rises by 7.7 per cent in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Though licences of more than 70 liquor shops out of the total 323 in Prakasam district were not renewed, the overall income from liquor sale increased by nearly 7.7 per cent when compared to last year.

In July this year, while the district had earned Rs 100.25 crore from the sale of 1,59,827 cases of all varieties of liquor, in the same month last year it earned Rs 93 crore from the sale of 1,70,506 cases. Compared to last year, this year more beer cases were sold, accounting for the higher turnover. While in July 1.2 lakh beer cases were sold, in the same month last year only 10,142 beer cases were sold.

However, as per the election promise of YSR Congress, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that his government is going to implement total prohibition in the State in a phased manner and its impact is already visible in the market.

The Prohibition and Excise Department is conducting extensive raids on belt shops and country made cheap liquor/ arrack manufacturing/sale centres and most of the belt shops have been closed in the district.

In rural areas of the district, particularly in west Prakasam mandals, near Nallamala forest/Agency areas, more and more toddy units are coming up and people are gradually becoming addicts to the local brew as it comes cheaper than liquor.

On Friday and Saturday, the excise officials under the direct monitoring of Assistant Commissioner of Excise Srinivasa Choudary, conducted raids in Kanigiri and PC Palli mandals. They seized 245 bottles of low-grade/adulterated liquor stock, along with 500 empty bottles of popular brands from a restaurant and cool drink shops at Kanigiri and Irlapadu.

They registered cases against the owners of the restaurant and cool drink shops and arrested three persons. However, Giddalur, Kanigiri, Markapur, HM Padu, Veligandla and Arthaveedu mandals are gradually becoming small scale arrack/toddy manufacturing hubs in the district. There the liquor businessmen are purchasing arrack/toddy at Rs 100 per litre and selling it at Rs 140 - 150 in the retail market.

The excise officials said that they were trying their best to control the sale of adulterated and country-made liquor, arrack and toddy across the district. “Already we have successfully stopped the belt shop sale of liquor and now are focusing on the low-grade impure liquor/local made arrack and toddy sales. For this we are going to increase the raids all over the district,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

Excise earnings

323 Total liquor shops in Prakasam

7.7 per cent Rise in sale

Total business

Rs 100.25 cr from 1,59,827 cases in July 2019

Rs 93 crore from 1,70,506 cases in July 2018

Beer sale

1.2 lakh cases